HBO Max launched on Roku devices

Roku has announced a new partnership with Warner Media to bring HBO max to Roku devices and this will take place from today.

HBO Max will be available from the Roku channel store for today and users will be able to sign up for a subscription with HBO and also use their existing accounts.

The highly anticipated WONDER WOMAN 1984 debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers on their Roku devices directly from their living rooms at no additional cost.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

