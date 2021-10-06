Haxson smart fan and air purifier with three-step filtration system

Haxson as a combination smart fan and air purifier that has raised over $1 million via Kickstarter thanks to over 4,000 backers with still 45 days remaining. The unique air fan is equipped with a 3 step filtration system and 20 features to help you purify the air around your home or office.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $199 or £147 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Why don’t you see this combo more often? It’s because most who have tried have either had to lower fan speed, or make a bunch of noise to achieve it. With Haxson’s dual motors, intake and purification each have a dedicated blower! And as a result, minimum noise leads to maximum performance. “

If the Haxson campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Haxson smart fan and purifier project play the promotional video below.

“With an expansive chamber for excellent airflow, the fan function lets you forget about those heat waves entirely. Aim it vertically or horizontally, to dial in to that perfect angle. Separate climate zones make it easy to enjoy your own temperature at night, and stay cuddled up to those you love. Never worry about energy consumption with Haxson by your side, with high thermal efficiency and a long lifespan without question.”

“10 levels of heating for you to choose from! Our PTC ceramic heating plate helps heat you up faster, keeps you safer, and lowers energy consumption! Most importantly, your skin stays hydrated.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart fan and purifier, jump over to the official Haxson crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

