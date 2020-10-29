Air Purifier, Humidifier, Cooler and Fan for All Seasons

Sponsored

A lot is being said and done to curb the ill-effects of outdoor air pollution. But, have you ever given a thought about indoor air quality? The indoor air quality is 5 times more polluted than the outdoor air. With climate change’s adverse effects on air quality, even indoor spaces are not safe. In addition to cigarette smoke, PM 2.5 pollutants, VOCs, and dust mites, which are the major indoor air pollutants, using old air conditioners and heating systems also contribute to indoor air pollution. Considering the harmful effects of indoor air pollution, it’s time to opt for an appliance that not only meets all your cooling needs but also keeps the indoor air clean. Introducing Quilo Aviance 4-in-1 Air Climatizer, which is World’s First device that’s a combination of air purifier, cooler, humidifier and circulation. So, what makes this all in one portable unit different? Read on to find out.

4-in-1 Appliance

Tired of maintaining separate bulky appliances to meet your indoor air purifying, humidifying, and cooling needs? Bring home Quilo Aviance, a great appliance that can fulfill all your air climatizing needs. The smart appliance makes the indoor air clean, cool, and allergen-free, without installing four separate devices. Built with Quilo’s Proprietary Invention-Certified with a U.S. Innovation Patent, the all-in-one Quilo Air Climatizer has a sleek, compact body that frees up storage space and also saves your money.

Triple Stage True-HEPA Purifier

Quilo Air Climatizer comes with triple-stage 300 CADR air purifier with True HEPA, Activated Carbon and UV-C Light technology. The filter captures 99.97 percent of airborne bacteria, viruses and pathogens. The UV-C light has been designed to provide an added layer of protection. This helps in deactivating up to 99.9% airborne bacteria, viruses and pathogens blocks particles that pass through the appliance. In addition, the appliance also comes with an Active Carbon Filter that reduces gases, odors and VOCs. While neutralising smoke and odors, the device also combats seasonal allergens such as pet odors, dust, pollen and tobacco smoke. The filter traps dust even before it gets settled and reduces carbon dioxide levels.

Evaporative Air Cooler

The air climatizer has evaporative air cooling mode that reduces the heat and lowers the temperature using the nature process of evaporation. It has honeycomb cooling pads to circulate water. When the pump gets air through the drenched pad, the warm air that passes from the pad becomes cool and has a hint of moisture. The appliance is also integrated with sensors that detect ambient air quality, humidity and temperature by adjusting the fan speed and water pump settings. This features gives an automated air comfort experience to the users.

Humidifier

When you want to get some relief from dry and static winter air, swap the honeycomb cooling cartridge with a humidifier cartridge. This way, you will achieve room humidity of up to 40-50 % RH. The Quilo’s Advance Sensing Technology will not only keep the humidity level optimal, it will prevent you from getting nose irritation, dry throat and dry skin.

Tower Fan

Enable the tower fan mode in Quilo Air Climatizer for better air ventilation. It throws air up to 18 feet with the air velocity of 8m/s and airflow rate of 470 CFM.

UV-C Light and Activated Carbon Pre-filter

The UV-C light destroys up to 99.9 percent of airborne bacteria, pathogens and viruses. It works on all the modes while providing an additional layer of purification. The activated carbon pre-filter eliminates gases, VOCs and odors to improve room air quality.

What Else You Should Know?

Quilo Aviance has received a US Patent for the interchangeable cartridges features that make it an air purifying, cooling and humidifying device. The device has Smart Auto-Mode that automatically detects the ambient conditions to adjust the fan speed and water pump settings. The device has sensors to identify which cartridge to place into the unit and thus activates the features that are related to the mode.

What are you waiting for?

Quilo Aviance 4-in-1 Air Climatizer is the World’s First Device that replaces Your Air Purifier, Cooler, Humidifier and Fan with ONE All-Season Unit.

Built with Quilo’s proprietary invention and certified with a U.S. Innovation Patent, Quilo invented the world’s first Interchangeable Filter Cartridges for Air Purification, Cooling and Humidification. This technology allows the Quilo Aviance to deliver better performance than any equivalent stand-alone appliance with these functions.

Still thinking whether you need to go for the product? If you are worried about the price of the air climatizer, we have come with a deal that’s too good to miss. Here’s the good news: The Quilo Aviance, 4-in-1 Air Climatizer is on Kickstarter and you can get yours now for 50% off!

The bad news? Our early-bird discount is about to run out!

For those who do not want to invest in the device before actually testing it, there is a 30-day return window enabling you to use the product, experience the difference and buy only when they are sure that they want it. This 30-day return offer is something that you might not find in any other crowdfunding campaign.



So, if you want to experience the crisp, cool, and clean air of the Quilo Aviance, you need to act now!



CLICK HERE to claim your discount!

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals