Haven RPG launches on Nintendo Switch February 4th

The Haven RPG created by the development team at Game Bakers is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and One (Xbox Game Pass) and is now coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on February 4th 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce that Haven is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Epic Games Store February 4th. Just in time for Valentine’s Day.” – “Two lovers gave up everything and escaped to a lost planet to be together. Glide through a mysterious landscape, explore a fragmented world and fight against what’s trying to tear them apart in this RPG adventure about love, rebellion, and freedom. “

“In this unexpected RPG adventure, explore the beautifully eerie and unstable planet while enjoying the thrilling soundtrack of renowned musician, DANGER. Fight against those trying to tear you apart by synchronizing actions in combat, finding the perfect timing and rhythm, while controlling both characters and battling to keep them and their relationship alive. “

Source : The Game Bakers

