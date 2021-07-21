Sky and ITV announce new partnership that will bring an enhanced viewing experience for ITV content to Sky users.

There will be a new ITV Hub app launching on Sky Q boxes next year, this will be on top of the current ITV Hub content available.

The partnership, which builds on the previous advertising and carriage agreement between the companies, covers all existing and future Sky products and provides new opportunities to collaborate and innovate. This includes enabling ITV to launch addressable advertising on Sky platforms across both VoD and linear viewing building on Sky, ITV and Channel 4 uniting behind Cflight. The initially Sky-developed, ground-breaking TV measurement tool provides advertisers with a clear understanding of a campaign’s full reach and frequency across all three broadcasters.

The new agreement will bring the full ITV content experience to viewers TVs, with deep integration into Sky’s world-leading product innovation. The current integrated ITV Hub service on Sky+ and Sky Q will be supplemented with the launch of the ITV Hub app on Sky Q during 2022. This will provide Sky Q customers with more choice and flexibility, including the option to watch all of ITV’s available programmes within the ITV Hub user interface. The ITV Hub currently has over 34 million registered users and c.452,000 Hub+ subscribers.

