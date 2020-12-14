Amazon Prime Video lands on Sky Q

Sky and Amazon are bringing Amazon Prime Video to Sky Q in the UK, they also announced that Now TV is now available on Amazon’s some of their range of Fire TV devices and also Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The two companies have agreed a new partnership to bring Sky’s Now TV service to Amazon devices in Europe.

The partnership means customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy will now be able to watch all the most talked-about and award-winning TV series, films and sport from Sky and Prime Video in one place in time for Christmas.

For the first time, UK customers will be able to watch every live Premier League fixture on Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sport without switching devices. Plus, with new Amazon Original series like survival drama The Wilds and The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt launching in December, this deal opens up new depths of entertainment for Sky and NOW TV customers, all in one place. And in time for Christmas, movie fans will have access to a wide range of new releases and family favourites across Prime Video including Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Uncle Frank and I’m Your Woman for the ultimate movie marathon.

You can find out more details about the new partnership between Sky and Amazon over at Sky at the link below.

Source Sky

