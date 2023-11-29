Harman acquires music platform Roon

Samsung has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Harman has acquired the music management, discovery, and streaming platform Roon, the platform was designed for music enthusiasts.

Roon emerges as a haven for music enthusiasts, offering a visually stunning and intuitive interface that transforms the way users explore and experience music. Its compatibility with a vast array of audio devices ensures seamless integration into any sound system. At the heart of Roon lies a sophisticated playback engine, meticulously crafted to produce unparalleled audio quality.

“At HARMAN we take great pride in our ability to create exceptional audio experiences for our partners and consumers around the world,” said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Division, HARMAN. “The team at Roon shares our passion in bringing exceptional sound and connectivity to music lovers as they browse, discover, and listen at home and on the go. We are looking forward to welcoming Roon, whose impressive talent will join the HARMAN family and bolster our already robust engineering capabilities.”

Roon will operate as a standalone Harman business with its existing team. All Roon operations will stay in place and continue to be dedicated to serving and growing Roon’s community of device partners and customers, under a joint mission to deliver engaging and personalized audio experiences across a universe of products and platforms.

You can find more information about the acquisition of Roon by Samsung and their subsidiary Harman over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see exactly what they have planned for the platform in terms of future development.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals