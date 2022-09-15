Marvell LiquidSecurity 2 hardware security module (HSM) adapter

Marvell has this week launched its new LiquidSecurity 2 (LS2) hardware security module (HSM) adapter offering uses the industries most advanced solution for enabling encryption, authentication, key management and more. The LS2 is a converged security platform for payment, privacy compliance, and general purpose applications, and is powered by a cloud-optimized Marvell OCTEON data processing unit (DPU).

“Marvell’s LiquidSecurity product line leverages the performance of the company’s cloud-optimized OCTEON DPU family. Combining leading technologies with Marvell’s expertise in software and systems development, the company delivers HSM functionality in a PCIe card, helping users to reduce the cost, rack space, and overhead inherent in traditional HSMs, while simultaneously increasing performance to maximize the flexibility and use cases.”

“This enables cloud and SaaS providers to deploy HSMs to deliver new services or enhance existing ones at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than any other alternative. Instead of buying and managing private, on-prem HSMs, more retailers, banks and other organizations can move up to the highest level of security by procuring HSM services on a pay-as-you-go basis.”

Hardware security module

Highest-Performance: Up to 100,000 ECC operations per second

Scalability and Flexibility: Up to 1 million keys and 45 partitions

Lowest TCO: Lowest cost per key stored, per partition (performance per dollar and performance per watt)

Comprehensive SDK: API-first design for greater flexibility and rapid deployment

Multiple Models, Form Factors and Capabilities: Supports a wide range of use cases across market verticals and multi-cloud deployments

Extensive Compliance Roadmap: FIPS 140-31, CC, eIDAS, PCI PTS HSM 4.0

Reliability: High availability, load balancing, and fault tolerance

“Today, LiquidSecurity empowers the world’s largest clouds to build HSM-as-a-service, with unprecedented performance, securing billions of transactions per month,” said Raghib Hussain, President of Products and Technologies at Marvell. “The new LS2 will improve the performance and economics for hyperscalers while expanding the total available market by making it easier for enterprises and governments to secure their applications in public, private and hybrid clouds. The global datasphere will be a more secure place when all encryption keys are stored in hardware.”

Source : Marvell : TPU



