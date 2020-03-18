EIZO ColorEdge CS2740 27 inch Hardware Calibration Monitor with 4K UHD Resolution introduced

EIZO has today announced the launch of its new ColorEdge CS2740 27 inch Hardware Calibration Monitor offering users a 4K UHD Resolution and USB-C connectivity. Due to the availability dates differing from country to country EIZO recommends that you contact the EIZO group company or distributor in your local region.

The inclusion of a USB Type-C port allows users to display video, transmit USB signals, and supply power (60 W delivery) to a connected device, such as a smartphone or PC, using a single cable. The ColorEdge CS2740 monitor’s wide colour gamut reproduces 99% of the Adobe RGB colour space, ensuring images are reproduced faithfully and supports EIZO’s ColorNavigator 7 colour management software.

“The ColorEdge CS series is a range of monitors that include many of the advanced features of EIZO’s professional ColorEdge CG series, while also meeting the varying needs and budgets of hobbyists and prosumers. The ColorEdge CS2740 is the first in the CS series to implement 4K UHD resolution, which is four times the size of Full HD (1920 x 1080). The remarkable detail ensures that high resolution content is displayed crisply. The monitor also boasts a pixel density of 164 ppi for 4K image display that has never looked smoother. Alphanumeric characters and contours are distinguished with excellent sharpness, so users can check even the finest details without needing to zoom in.”

Features of the ColorEdge CS2740 Hardware Calibration Monitor include :

– Smooth gradations with 10-bit display from a 16-bit LUT (look-up-table)

– USB Type-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs

– Optional light-shielding hood

– 5-year manufacturer’s warranty

Source : TPU : Eizo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals