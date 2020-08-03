Selpic P1 pocket handheld printer $99

The Selpic P1 is a new ultralight weight handheld printer capable of printing in any orientation and can switch its printing direction from left to right or right to left depending on your preference. Launched by Indiegogo the portable handheld printer is now available from $99 offering a considerable 50% saving off the recommended retail price.

If all goes to plan the Selpic P1 handheld printer will start shipping out to backers during September 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small lightweight, portable printer which supports both Android and iOS devices and is capable of printing on any surface in eight different colours at a 600 dpi.

“Selpic P1 is a well-rounded portable printer for handling all your printing needs at home, in the office, or on the go. Selpic P1 uses inkjet technology but operates like a pen, allowing you to print photos, barcodes, QR codes, or just plain text on almost any porous surface, not limited to just paper. And it does all this right from the palm of your hand.”

“With the rise of the Wi-Fi network and everything today going mobile, the traditional printer can’t fully meet your printing demands when you are suddenly struggling to find a place to print and want to print on various surfaces although it has powerful printing capacity. There’s a mobile printer Selpic P1 that will fit your needs and make printing truly mobile.

Using the built-in microphone in your smartphone, the Selpic P1 app is able to turn your spoken words into text. The speech recognition is extremely high-quality and you can print the results at the touch of a button. This can be really handy when your hands are full or when you are speaking to a group, for example in education or business.”

Source : Indiegogo

