Wolverine Master Chief boots are perfect for the ultimate Halo fan

If you have a Halo fan in your family you may be interested in a new pair of Wolverine Master Chief boots that will only be made in a limited edition of 117 pairs. Priced at $225 each the Master Chief boots will soon be available to purchase from the official Wolverine online store and registration is now open to sign up to be notified when it starts on March 29th 2022.

The Master Chief boots are adorned with the United Nations Space Command and the logo of the Materials Group and finished with his Spartan number 117. As soon as the boots are released you can expect the scalpers to pounce using their bots to buy up every last pair. Making their way to eBay and the like to sell the limited edition range for extortionate prices.

Wolverine Halo Master Chief boots

“The snappily named Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot has rubber lug outsoles for grip and an UltraSpring high rebound midsole, which Wolverine claims will provide wearers with a “lightweight, energized ride.” It’s made with full-grain leather and there’s a hook and loop cover for the laces.”

For more information and photographs jump over to the official Wolverine website by following the link below.

Source : Engadget : Wolverine

