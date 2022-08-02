Half-Life Incursion VR wave mod for Alyx now available

Virtual reality gamers and especially Half-Life Alyx fans will be pleased to know that the new wave-based combat mod for Alyx, in the form of Half-Life Incursion is now available to download and test your skills. Designed to provide a hardcore VR onslaught of enemies to content with, you must scavenge for weapons, ammo and upgrades to last for as long as possible against the ever-increasing pressure provided by the Combine soldiers.

Incursion features include an hour-long campaign with non-linear objectives; choose your upgrade and weapon progression route, open arena with randomized enemy spawns locations, signified by an alarm and a Combine forcefield, randomized ammo and resin spawns to vary each playthrough, deployable trip mines; place them strategically to improve your chances together with a “high fidelity environment” to fight in, created to emulate and inspired by the quality of the main campaign.

Half-Life Incursion”

“When Alyx Vance is caught on the wrong side of the Quarantine Zone, she has only her wits, guns, and Russell to help her get back to City 17. But it won’t be easy: the Combine have her trapped at one of their checkpoints, and she’ll need to manage her resources and use clever tactics to escape…or stick around for some target practice. There are plenty of resources scattered around the area, be it resin, ammo, health, or weapons caches. If you look hard enough, you may find some well-hidden resources that could give you a leg-up in your fight.”

“Fortunately there’s a Combine fabricator located nearby. Use it to your advantage if you can catch a break. Go from only carrying Russell’s old pistol to wielding a fully kitted-out arsenal of your choosing. You will inevitably run low on resources from time to time, but there are plenty of opportunities for improvisation. This will be a challenging fight. The odds are against you and you’ve been backed into a corner. Use your experience from the campaign to get an edge over the Combine.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals