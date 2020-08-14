Virtual reality gamers looking to push their copy of Valve’s awesome Half-Life: Alyx adventure to its limit or extract a little more fun from the game, may be interested in a new VR mod overview created by Casandra Vuong and Chary Keijzer.

The Half-Life: Alyx game launched earlier this year during March 2020 and offers a virtual reality game that supports all SteamVR compatible headsets. The game takes place before the return of Gordon Freeman in Half-Life 2. While the game is primarily a first-person shooter, it adds elements of the survival horror genre, as health and ammo are more scarce, and it includes surprise frightening encounters.

The Netherland-based duo Casandra Vuong and Chary Keijzer take you through their top 10 Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality mods.

Source : Road to VR

