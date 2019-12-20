HackSpace magazine issue 26 features 3D printers, CircuitPython and more

The official Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the availability of issue 26 of their awesome HackSpace magazine 4 January 2020 providing a wealth of inspiration and projects to keep you busy over the holiday season as well as an interview with Kim Freeburn, discussing autonomous racing robots.

Within HackSpace magazine issue 26 features include :

– Create your own clothes with a sewing machine

– Discover a USB power supply

– Add OctoPrint to your 3D printer

– Build a video baby monitor

