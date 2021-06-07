AMPBOT small yet powerful guitar amp launches on Kickstarter

Guitarists searching for a small yet powerful portable guitar amplifier, that can plug directly into the amp connector on your guitar and comes with five effects Clean, Chorus, Flanger, Metal and Wah Wah out-of-the-box. May be interested in giving the AMPBOT further investigation.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $200 or £142 (depending on current exchange rates). If the AMPBOT campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the AMPBOT guitar amp project review the promotional video below.

“For the first time ever guitarist and musicians will be able to enjoy a high quality portable amplifier that offers more than just a loud sound. The plug & play means you wont need an iPhone to start playing and using it along with all the sound effects and high quality non chromatic tuner. “

“This iconic design provides easy access to all of the controls located on top of the speaker facing the user and full visibility of the 3 light tuning system (red=flat. green=in tune, red=sharp) along with the sound effect selected… clean, chorus, flanger, metal or wah wah. It’s all at your fingertips… just keep playing! “

“Early backers will be able to enjoy a Non Chromatic Tuner, (EADGBe) Bluetooth In (B/T) for playing backing tracks (connectivity with iphone/ Android phone/tablet or computer) through the AMPBOT for lead guitar, 5 sound effects.”

Source : Kickstarter

