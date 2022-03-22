Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 vs PC performance showdown

If you are interested in how the latest release of Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto 5 plays on both the latest generation PlayStation 5 when compared to a maxed out PC gaming rig. You might be interested in a new video from Digital Foundry that compares the performance of the PS5 vs PC.

Earlier this month Rockstar launched a newly enhanced version of its ageing GTA 5 game which is now nine years old. The latest version has been specifically optimized for the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles featuring a wealth of enhancements and performance tweaks.

GTA 5 PS5 vs PC

“In the first of our Grand Theft Auto 5 ‘next-gen’ videos, Alex Battaglia takes a look at the new version running on PlayStation 5, comparing the three modes on offer and stacking them up against the legacy PlayStation 4 code – and the fully maxed PC experience. “

“These new versions of GTAV and GTA Online feature new graphics modes including up to 4K resolution, a framerate of up to 60 frames per second, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features, and more.”

Source : Digital Foundry

