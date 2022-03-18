Monitree lets you grows vines around your monitor or TV

Monitree is a unique addition to your desktop monitor that allows you to enhance your home or working environment by growing vines around the edge of your monitor. Monitree allows the vines to safely grow but also provides a natural balance to the electronics on your desk. The growing system features a full spectrum grow light that can be adjusted to prevent glare while working and uses power from a spare USB connection on your monitor or desktop hub.

The design prevents any condensation or moisture destroying your monitor or desktop electronic gadgets and the growing system can be modified to grow on shelves, picture frames or TV surrounds. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

If the Monitree crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Monitree monitor living vines project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the monitor living vines, jump over to the official Monitree crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

