GRID Legends PS5 vs Xbox Series performance analysis

If you are wondering which console comes out best playing the arcade racing game GRID Legends, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have released a new performance analysis pitting the PS5 vs Xbox Series consoles. GRID Legends officially launched last month and is available to play on both older generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as new generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Grid Legends contains more than 130 tracks to race on, ranging from real-life circuits like Brands Hatch, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Suzuka International Racing Course and the return of Mount Panorama Circuit, to street circuits in various cities such as San Francisco, Paris, London, and Moscow.

PS5 vs Xbox performance

The latest is the fifth game in the Grid series and has once again been developed by Codemasters and published by Electronic Arts offering both single player and multiplayer racing.

“GRID Legends is an arcade racer you might possibly have overlooked… but it’s something of an arcade racing gem that delivers on all current-gen consoles, even at 120Hz! Oliver Mackenzie has all of the details here on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – along with the breakdown compared to Xbox One X, the cream of the crop from the last generation.”

Source : Digital Foundry

