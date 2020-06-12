Greyhound movie starrring Tom Hanks premiers on Apple TV+ July 10th 2020

Apple has confirmed the new Greyhound World War II film starring Tom Hanks, will officially premiere on the Apple TV+ service on July 10th 2020. the new movie was originally expected to Premier this month but was purchased by Apple from Sony Pictires for their Apple TV+ streaming service.

Apple paid Sony $70 million for 15 years of streaming rights for “Greyhound,” but Sony retains the right to distribute the movie in China, where it could see a theatrical release.

“Inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across The Atlantic to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. The Apple Original film was directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.”

“During the early days of the United States’ involvement in World War II, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of German U-boats. The film focuses on Krause, a career officer who was finally given command of a destroyer, USS KEELING (radio code named ‘Greyhound’)’. Unlike the prototypical hero, he must battle his own self-doubts and personal demons to be an effective leader of the defenders”

Source : Mac Rumours

