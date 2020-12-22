Green Hell VR survival game launching on PC VR in 2021

The development team at Creepy Jar have this week announced they will be porting the rainforest survival game Green Hell, to PC virtual reality headsets and the Oculus Quest VR platform sometime next year during 2021. Previously launched on PC via Steam, Green Hell offers players a “sweltering struggle for survival in the Amazonian rainforest. Clinging to life, the player is set on a journey of durability as the effects of solitude wear heavy not only on the body but also the mind. How long can you survive against the dangers of the unknown?”

Storyline :

“You are thrown deep into the emerald and impenetrable Amazonian rain forest. The green hell. Your goal is to survive in the depths of a nightmarish environment using truly intuitive means to escape. Having only a radio at your disposal you will follow the familiar voice of a loved one through this endless and inhospitable jungle, unveiling bit by bit how you got there in the first place. What you discover will be worse than what you fought so hard against to survive.”

Source : UploadVR : Steam

