ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti KO, Dual Mini, Dual, TUF Gaming, and ROG Strix graphics cards

ASUS has introduced its new range of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards this week in the form of five new models the, ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti KO, Dual Mini, Dual, TUF Gaming, and ROG Strix. These new graphics cards range provide enhanced cooling technology, together with PCBs and power designs to complement the new NVIDIA Ampere.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the 2nd generation of NVIDIA RTX, “the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform for real-time raytracing and AI”, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay.

“The RTX 3060 Ti also supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations too, including performance-accelerating and IQ-enhancing NVIDIA DLSS technology which is now available in over 25 games; NVIDIA Reflex which reduces system latency, making games more responsive, and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an extra edge over the opposition; and NVIDIA Broadcast, a suite of audio and video AI enhancements including virtual backgrounds and noise removal that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video meetings.

So whether they’re playing traditional PC titles, powering through creator and productivity workflows, or marveling at the latest cutting-edge ray-traced titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers the best possible experience in its class.”

Source : TPU

