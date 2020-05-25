Matrox D-Series D1480 graphics card supports 4 x 4K displays or synchronize 16 displays as one

The new Matrox D-Series D1480 Quad DisplayPort graphics card is now available to purchase allowing you to drive up to 4 high resolution displays from each card and 16 synchronised displays. enabling you to combine D-Series with Matrox Mura IPX capture cards to build video wall controllers with exceptional multi-channel 4K capture and IP encode and decode capabilities, says Matrox.

“Purpose-built to drive next-generation video walls, the Matrox D-Series D1480 quad-monitor graphics card powers up to four synchronized 4Kp60 displays from a single graphics board. A full-height, Gen 3 PCIe x16 card with four native DisplayPort connectors, D1480 delivers smooth video playback and exceptional graphics performance for a wide range of commercial and critical 24/7 video wall applications, including control rooms, enterprises, industries, government, military, pro AV, digital signage, security, and more. As part of the Matrox video wall portfolio, D1480 also offers a complete range of video wall software, APIs, SDKs, and libraries, allowing OEMs, system integrators, AV installers, and developers to create custom control functions and applications for any video wall installation.”

“The new Matrox D-Series card enables customers to go beyond ‘standard’ and explore new levels of video wall creativity,” said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, business development manager, Matrox. “Video wall designers can now capture and display HDCP sources, run computationally-intensive applications locally, deploy ultra-high-density-output platforms, and much more—all while benefiting from a high-performance, high-reliability video wall architecture.”

Features of the Matrox D-Series D1480 Quad DisplayPort graphics card :

– Drive up to four high resolution displays.

– Experience smooth video playback and graphics performance with up to 4 GB of graphics memory.

– Drive up to 16 synchronized displays and reduce tearing by framelocking up to four D-Series cards together using board-to-board framelock cables – also save slot space as a separate card is not needed for the synchronization.

– Play back protected content via HDCP support.

– Run the latest professional applications with its support for Microsoft® DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.5, and OpenCL 1.2.

– Prevent loose cabling with secure connectors.

Source : TPU : Matrox

