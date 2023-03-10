GrammarlyGo AI writing assistant unveiled

Grammarly is the latest company to announce a new AI-powered tool, GrammarlyGo which the company says is a ‘contextually aware assistant’ powered by AI.

This new AI-powered tool can reply to emails, compose text, rewrite your content for tone, clarity, or length, and more.

Today, we announced to the world GrammarlyGO—Grammarly’s on-demand, contextually aware assistant powered by generative AI. With GrammarlyGO, we’ll be changing the way people and businesses communicate and get work done by accelerating productivity where writing happens.

Effective communication is transformative. It’s how we share new ideas, advocate for change, and build connections. And when done right, communication empowers businesses to operate efficiently and achieve ambitious goals. We’ve been focused on our mission to improve lives by improving communication for well over a decade. And we’ve always leveraged the latest technical innovations to help solve the real problems our customers face.

We’re building on that legacy with GrammarlyGO, which uses generative AI to help people and businesses succeed with on-demand communication assistance, whether they are starting from scratch or revising an existing piece of writing. It will uniquely offer relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while staying true to our augmented intelligence philosophy to keep customers in control of their experience. GrammarlyGO will enable customers to save time, enhance their creativity, and get more done—helping individuals achieve their potential and enterprises transform how they work.

You can find out more details about the new GrammarlyGo AI assistant over at the Grammarly website at the link below.

Source Grammarly





