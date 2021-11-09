Grado Reference RS1x and RS2x headphones unveiled

Grado Labs has announced the launch of its latest reference headphones, the Grado Reference RS1x, and the Grado Reference RS2X.

The Grado Reference RS1x will retail for £799.95 in the UK and $750 in the USA, the Grado Reference RS2X will retail for £599.95 in the UK and $550 in the USA.

Leading the way for our new fourth generation X Drivers, the redesigned RS1x combines a 50mm driver with three species of wood for the first time into a vivacious and elegant headphone. The housing is made of a maple sleeve, hemp core, and cocobolo outer ring. Grado builds with wood for its warm and embracing tonal abilities, but finding the right balance of three separate woods is no simple task.

The reward is an RS1x that opens Grado to a new level of sound. Their little brother, the RS2x, focuses on maple and hemp wood to bring out the most they have to offer with a 44mm driver. This is the first time X Drivers are built into wooden housings, and needed to be finely tuned for their specific environments. This combination brings out harmonic colors, a rich vocality, and the mid-range Grado is known for.

You can find out more details about the new Grado Reference RS1x, and the Grado Reference RS2X headphones over at Grado at the link below.

