EK Classic Water Block for Radeon RX 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 graphics cards now available

If you have been waiting for EA to launch a new water Block for the latest Radeon RX 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 graphics cards, you’ll be pleased to know that the EK-Classic GPU Water Block RX 6800/6900 D-RGB is now available to purchase priced at $119 with the EK-Classic GPU Backplate RX 6800/6900 finished in black available to purchase for $38. The EK water block is compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers.

The EK-Classic GPU Water Block RX 6800/6900 D-RGB directly cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM (voltage regulation module) as a cooling liquid is channeled right over these critical areas. The base of the block is CNC-machined out of high-grade nickel-plated electrolytic copper, while its top is CNC-machined out of glass-like cast Acrylic. The watertight sealing is ensured by high-quality EPDM O-rings, while brass standoffs are already pre-installed and allow for a safe and easy installation procedure.

Compatibility List for EK-Classic GPU Water Block RX 6800/6900 D-RGB include:

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 16GB

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

ASUS Radeon RX 6800, RX6800-16G, 16GB GDDR6 (90YV0FY0-U0NA00)

ASUS Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB (RX6900XT-16G)

BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 16GB (GV-R68-16GC-B)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB (GV-R68XT-16GC-B)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT 16G (GV-R69XT-16GC-B)

MSI Radeon RX 6800 16GB

MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB GDDR6 (AXRX 6800 16GBD6-M2DHC)

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB GDDR6 (AXRX 6800XT 16GBD6-M2DHC)

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB GDDR6 (AXRX 6900XT 16GBD6-M2DHC)

Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 16GB

Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB (21308-01-20G)

Sapphire RX 6800 XT 16GB

XFX AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (RX-69TMATFD8)

Source : EK

