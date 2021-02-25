Cincoze Flagship GP-3000 GPU edge computing system unveiled

Embedded systems manufacturer Cincoze has unveiled a new GPU edge computing system in the form of the GP-3000, with ” computing power, scalability, functionality, and reliability baked into its design” says Cincoze. The GPU edge computer is powered by a 8th or 9th generation Intel Xeon or Core i3/i5/i7 (Coffee Lake and Coffee Lake-R) CPU, Intel C246 chipset, and supports two sets of DDR4-2666 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM up to 64 GB and has been created to support up to two 250 W high-end GPU graphics cards. The GP-3000 features 9-48 VDC power input, is built for -40 to 70℃ temperature operation, and supports multiple installation methods, including wall, desktop, face-up, and 19″rack mount.

“The GP-3000 has excellent high-efficiency edge computing capabilities and supports the installation of various GPU cards on the market. It can be expanded with up to two high-end full-length GPU cards (328 mm max.) using the exclusive GPU Expansion Box. The unique “Adjustable GPU Retainer” fixes the graphics card in place, providing extra protection against shaking loose in high-vibration environments. It has multiple built-in PCIe slots for various high-speed I/O cards or image capture cards for different applications. Future upgrades for higher-end or more GPU graphics cards are simple because you just replace the GPU Expansion Box. Multiple full-length card expansion of this caliber is truly a rare find.”

“The GP-3000 redefines the standard for high-end GPU computers, with high-speed I/O and multiple functions. In addition to the standard five LAN ports and six USB 3.2 ports, the GP-3000 uses Cincoze’s exclusive CMI and CFM modular design, which offers expansion modules with eight Gigabit PoE, two USB 3.2, or dual 10 Gb/s LAN ports. Storage options include high-speed M.2 NVMe storage slots and four hot-swappable 2.5″ HDD/SSD trays accessible through the front maintenance panel. Together, they meet large-capacity machine vision storage requirements and improve hard disk accessibility for convenient removal and replacement. The IGN module (power ignition sensing) can monitor the on-board battery voltage and set a delayed shutdown time to avoid damage to the system due to unstable current when starting or turning off the engine. This combination of diverse functions provides the flexibility to meet the requirements of different market applications.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Cincoze, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

