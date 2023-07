GPT-4 API now available to all paying API customers

Developers who have joined the OpenAI API list and are patiently waiting for the access to the latest GPT-4 API. Will be pleased to know that OpenAI has announced GPT-4 API general availability and deprecation of older models in the Completions API. Starting today, all paying API customers have access to GPT-4

“In March, we introduced the ChatGPT API and it now accounts for 97% of our API GPT usage. Earlier this month we released our first updates to the chat-based models. We envision a future where chat-based models can support any use case. Today we’re announcing a deprecation plan for older models of the Completions API, and recommend that users adopt the Chat Completions API.”

“GPT-4 is our most capable model. Millions of developers have requested access to the GPT-4 API since March, and the range of innovative products leveraging GPT-4 is growing every day. Today all existing API developers with a history of successful payments can access the GPT-4 API with 8K context. We plan to open up access to new developers by the end of this month, and then start raising rate-limits after that depending on compute availability.”

“Based on the stability and readiness of these models for production-scale use, we are also making the GPT-3.5 Turbo, DALL·E and Whisper APIs generally available. We are working on safely enabling fine-tuning for GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 Turbo and expect this feature to be available later this year. “

