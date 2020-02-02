Found is a lightweight, rechargeable cellular GPS tracker for belongings and pets

The Found GPS tracker has been designed to help you track those important things in your life. Found is equipped with a 12 month battery life and a companion application allowing you to monitor its location remotely.Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Found the rechargeable cellular tracker which is now available via Indiegogo at a 39% discount. Multipacks are also available allowing you to track multiple items or pets simultaneously.

If your pets, belongings or bags have a tendency to be misplaced or wander, you may be interested in a new small Found cellular GPS tracker.

“Never be left searching local shelters, community message boards, or Facebook for your lost pet again. With FOUND, you can simply sign in to the app to track down your best friend and get them home safely. Pebblebee has been manufacturing products for over 6 years. We know how to deliver, and have been for a while. We’ve shipped over a million devices globally. “

“Originally launched on Kickstarter, Pebblebee is now in Costco stores all over the United States, and select stores in Mexico and Canada. You might know us from our Finder 1.0, Honey, Stone, BlackCard, or our latest Finder 2.0 campaigns on Kickstarter. Or maybe you bought a Finder 2.0 at your local retailer. However you heard about us, we’re glad you’re here.”

For more information jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page where pledges are now available and shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during June 2020.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals