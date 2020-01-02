XQUAD GPS tracker require no phones or subscription

XQUAD is a new outdoor GPS tracker that requires no mobile phones all monthly fees and provides a real-time GPS tracker with a 3.7 mile range allowing you to easily keep in contact with your party, friends or family. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the GPS tracker which creates a secure and private network for your party to communicate using messaging and location tracking.

Early bird pledges are available from $189 or roughly £143 with worldwide shipping expected to take place in a couple of months time during February 2020 for a dual pack with additional units available to purchase separately for £75 or roughly $98.

“Tracking group locations up to 30 people simply on one screen. Sending messages without phones. Working globally to find friends & kids in crowds, remote areas, at festivals, or anywhere under the open sky.”

– Up 30 locations tracked & shown

– Secure & Private Network

– No Phones or Monthly Fees

“XQUAD is the ultimate solution for finding FRIENDS and FAMILY. It allows you to go off-cellular in a long-range, not just for sharing location information but even sending messages and setting safe zones for kids and pets. Besides common outdoor activities, goTele can also be widely used in the following scenarios:”

– Skiing and Snowboarding

– Camping, Hiking, and Hunting

– Children and Pets Supervision

– International Travels or Family Vacations

– Team Activities, e.g. Road Trips

– Outdoor Games, Cross Country Races, Cycling, Motorcycling

– Festivals and Concerts

– Emergency, Rescue and Disaster Relief

– Boy/Girl Scouts Activities

– Water Sports, e.g. Kayaking, Rafting

Source: Indiegogo

