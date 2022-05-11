Gotham Knights Nightwing & Red Hood gameplay

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has this week released the first gameplay footage of Gotham Knights Nightwing & Red Hood, providing a glimpse of what you can expect from the Knights. The new action role-playing game will be officially launching later this year on October 25, 2022 and will be available to play on PC PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S and is based on DC Comics character Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood with an open world Gotham City ready to explore.

As you would expect each character has their own unique play style and abilities with Robin being able to teleport via the Justice League’s satellite and the game features a two player cooperative mode during which a second player can join a first without affecting any gameplay.

DC Comics Gotham Knights gameplay

“The streets of Gotham are under new protection. In this first reveal of Nightwing and Red Hood’s official gameplay, get a closer look as these Knights seek to uncover the mysteries around the elusive Court of Owls while putting a stop to the various factions attempting to exert their own control over Gotham City. Through these Knights’ distinct abilities, fighting styles, traversal, and team up opportunities, how will you Step into the Knight?”

Source : Major Nelson

