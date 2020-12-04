All of Warner Bros 2021 movies will launch on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has announced that all of its 2021 movies will launch on HBO Max at the same time they launch in movie theaters.

All movies will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max and it will include some of the following movies.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group’s 2021 expected* release slate currently includes The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4.

They will also be releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day on HBO Max, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source HBO Max

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals