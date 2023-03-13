Gotham Knights fixed? Digital Foundry test it once again

If you have been patiently waiting for WB Games Montréal, developers of Gotham Knights to address the issues that have been plaguing the game since launch. You might be interested to know that the team has been busy releasing updates and patches to help correct gameplay. Digital Foundry has once again wasted no time checking out the game to see if it is once and for all fixed allowing gamers to enjoy Gotham Knights on multiple platforms. Check out the video below during which the team test Gotham Knights on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Gotham Knights

“Lambasted at launch owing to its various tech problems – along with unflattering comparisons against Arkham Knight – Warner Bros’ Gotham Knights didn’t fare too well in the DF Tech Review. However, let’s give credit where it’s due. All versions of the game have been overhauled and there’s a night and day improvement in the game up against the launch code. We don’t often do re-reviews – we just don’t have the time – but in the case of Gotham Knights, it’s worth it. “

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.”

Source : Steam





