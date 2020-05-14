Geeky Gadgets

GORN battle arena PlayStation VR gameplay

The UploadVR website has published 10 minutes of GORN battle arena gameplay from the PlayStation VR platform providing a good glimpse at what you can expect from GORN, when it launches on PSVR console in a few days time on May 19th 2020.

GORN was available for some time via Early Access on Steam an officially launched on PCB are headsets during July 2019. “GORN is a ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator, made by Free Lives, the developers of Broforce and Genital Jousting.”

“Featuring a unique, fully physics driven combat engine, GORN combatants will be able to creatively execute their most violent gladiatorial fantasies in virtual reality. Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons – from swords, maces, and bows to nunchuks, throwing knives, massive two-handed warhammers or even your blood-soaked bare hands. The only limits to the carnage are your imagination and decency, in the most brutal and savage VR face-smashing game ever produced by man.”

Source : UploadVR

