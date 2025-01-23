Gorilla® Armor 2: The Toughest Glass Ever on Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is setting a new standard in smartphone durability with the introduction of Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2. This innovative glass ceramic material is the first of its kind to combine scratch resistance and anti-reflective properties, making it a standout feature in the mobile industry. Gorilla Armor 2 is engineered to withstand the rigors of daily life, offering enhanced protection against drops, scratches, and surface reflections.

Compared to its predecessor, Gorilla Armor 2 delivers superior toughness, surviving drops of up to 2.2 meters on rough surfaces like concrete. Its anti-reflective coating also reduces glare in various lighting conditions, ensuring a crystal-clear viewing experience both indoors and outdoors. This innovation not only enhances the durability of the Galaxy S25 Ultra but also improves the overall user experience.

The development of Gorilla Armor 2 is the result of extensive research and collaboration between Samsung and Corning, a leader in advanced materials science. By leveraging their expertise in glass and ceramic technologies, the two companies have created a material that pushes the boundaries of smartphone durability. The unique composition of Gorilla Armor 2 allows it to absorb and dissipate impact energy more effectively than traditional smartphone glass, reducing the risk of damage from accidental drops.

Enhanced User Experience and Peace of Mind

The integration of Gorilla Armor 2 into the Galaxy S25 Ultra not only provides users with a more durable device but also offers peace of mind. With the increased protection against scratches and drops, users can confidently use their smartphones in various settings without worrying about accidental damage. The anti-reflective properties of Gorilla Armor 2 also contribute to an improved user experience by reducing eye strain and enhancing visibility in bright sunlight or dimly lit environments.

Moreover, the durability of Gorilla Armor 2 extends the lifespan of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it a more sustainable choice for consumers. By reducing the need for frequent device replacements due to damage, users can enjoy their smartphones for a longer period, minimizing electronic waste and contributing to a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring Gorilla Armor 2, is now available for purchase through Samsung’s official website and authorized retailers. Pricing starts at $1,199 for the base model, with additional configurations available to suit different user needs. Customers can also explore trade-in offers and financing options to make upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra more accessible.

Specifications

Material: Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2 glass ceramic

Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2 glass ceramic Durability: Survives drops of up to 2.2 meters on rough surfaces

Survives drops of up to 2.2 meters on rough surfaces Scratch Resistance: Four times more resistant than competitive materials

Four times more resistant than competitive materials Anti-Reflective Properties: Reduces glare for improved visibility in various lighting conditions

Reduces glare for improved visibility in various lighting conditions Device: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price: Starting at $1,199

Summary

For those interested in innovative smartphone technology, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also features advanced camera systems, a powerful processor, and extended battery life. The device features a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 3D depth sensor, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos in any scenario. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering lightning-fast performance and efficient power management for a seamless user experience.

Additionally, Samsung’s ecosystem of devices, including smartwatches and earbuds, offers seamless integration for a connected lifestyle. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Buds 3 complement the Galaxy S25 Ultra, providing users with a comprehensive and immersive mobile experience. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, the Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers a premium experience that’s worth exploring.

Source Samsung



