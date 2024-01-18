Samsung Galaxy S24 features Corning Gorilla Armor

Samsung has announced the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ranger of smartphones. ome with Corning’s new Corning Gorilla Armor, which is designed to be more durable than previous versions of Corning’s Gorilla Glass.

There are three models in the range, the Samsung Galaxy S24,, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, all of these new Samsung smartphones feature the new Corning Gorilla Armor.

“Corning’s Gorilla® Glass, together with the Galaxy S series, have driven innovation and made significant progress towards achieving greater durability,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This partnership has made it possible for people to use our products with confidence and peace of mind.”

Corning® Gorilla® Armor is a different kind of smartphone cover material. Compared to a typical glass surface, Corning Gorilla Armor reduces reflection by up to 75%, which enhances display readability and minimizes screen reflections in almost any environment.1

Corning’s new cover material optimizes durability on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Armor demonstrated superior durability when compared against competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.2 To measure its exceptional scratch resistance, Corning created a new lab test — the “Scratch Bot” — to replicate micro scratches caused by day-to-day wear. On this rigorous test, Gorilla Armor showed no visible scratches and demonstrated over four times more scratch resistance than competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones and the new Corning Gorilla Armor over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how durable this new glass is.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals