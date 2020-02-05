Air water resistant shell and goose down beanie $44

First has created a new goose down beanie aptly named the Air, designed to offer the warmest, lightest and smallest down beanie currently available. Offering RDS certified water resistant shell and goose down beanie weighing just 29g. Watch the product overview video below to learn more about the down beanie which is now available to back via Kickstarter early bird pledges are available from $44.

Worldwide shipping is available and is expected to take place during April 2020. Features of the Air goose down beanie include : Nano-Coated Down for Water Resistance, Windproof & Water-Resistant Nylon, Sportier Form-Factor, Glove-Like Fit and Moisture Wicking, More Breathable.

“Our heads are up to 5x more sensitive to temperature changes compared to other parts of our body. Therefore, it’s essential to keep it warm and protected in cold climates. We’ve long used knit beanies, but they tend to be itchy, inconvenient to pack away, and susceptible to strong winds. Often we forget them at home because they’re relatively bulky and don’t fit into our pockets or take too much space in a purse. Our previous project to address these issues, the Tatsu, became the most backed beanie on Kickstarter ever. After selling thousands of pieces in the past year, we’ve learned a lot from the feedback we’ve received. And by tweaking and tinkering with new ideas, materials, and manufacturers, we’re now ready to introduce the result.”

