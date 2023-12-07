Google’s New Gemini AI Language Model Is Impressive (Video)

Google Gemini is Google’s latest AI language model, it will be available in three different models, Gemini Ultra which is coming next year, Gemini Pro which will be available in Bard and Gemini Nano which is coming to devices like the Google Pixel Pro.

Now Google has released a video of its new Language Model in action and we get to see how it performs. The video below shows someone interacting with Gemini, let’s find out how it performs and what it can do.

As we can see from the video Gemini is very impressive in the various visual interactions, it can determine exactly what the person is doing and what objects it is being shown, it is also able to make choices based on the objects and drawings, etc that it has been shown.

Google is building Gemini Pro into Google Bard and this is happening at the moment, it will also bring its Gemini Nano model to its mobile devices starting with the Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

The top model which is the new Gemini Ultra will be launching in early 2024, it is not clear as yet whether Google will make this free like with the other version or whether Ultra will be a paid model like OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what they have planned for their new AI models. You can find out more details over at Google’s website at the link below.

