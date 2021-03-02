Google Workspace gets some new features

Google has announced that it is launching a rage of new features for Google Workspace, this includes updates for Google Assistant for Workspace.

You will be able to use Assistant on Workspace to join meetings, check out your upcoming events on your work calendar and more.

And specifically for those joining meetings from their mobile devices, we’re making it easier to have a bigger impact on a smaller screen. We’re rolling out mobile tile view so you can see more people at once, while split-screen and picture-in-picture support on Meet mobile will help you seamlessly chat or browse your Gmail without missing the visual thread of a meeting. Mobile support for background replace, Q&A, and polls will also help you stay productive and connected on the go.

Live streams will also become more powerful and inclusive in Google Workspace with the addition of Q&A, polls, and live captions (in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and French). And because we recognize how organizations are connecting across different groups of people, we’re also enabling live streaming across multiple Google Workspace domains within the same organization.

You can find out more information about the range of new features coming to Google Workspace over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

