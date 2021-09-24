Google TV app launches in 14 more countries

Google has announced that it is launching its Google TV app in 14 more countries around the world. This includes the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Japan and Switzerland. The latest version of the app is now available to download in these additional countries.

They have also announced that the Google TV app can now be used as a remote control for a Chromecast or other Google TV device.

Starting today, you can find something great to watch on your Google TV even when the couch has eaten your remote. We’ve built remote-control features directly into your Android phone so you can power on your TV, navigate through your recommendations or even start up your favorite show right from your phone. And you can use your phone’s keyboard to quickly type complicated passwords, movie names or search terms. Try it on your Google TV or other Android TV OS devices by adding the remote tile to quick settings on your Android phone, or by visiting the Google TV app — coming to 14 more countries over the next few weeks.

You can find out more details abut the new features coming to the Google TV over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

