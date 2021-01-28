Google Tilt Brush virtual reality drawing application is now open source

Google has this week announced that it has made the excellent virtual reality drawing application Tilt Brush open source. The news follows on from the announcement by Google that it will be shutting down its Poly 3D-object hosting service at the end of June 2021. Tilt Brush is now available via an open source repository on Github. Google explains more :

“In order to be able to release the Tilt Brush code as open source, there were a few things we had to change or remove due to licensing restrictions. In almost all cases, we documented the process for adding those features back in our comprehensive build guide. ‘Out of the box’, the code in the archive will compile a working version of Tilt Brush, requiring you only to add the SteamVR Unity SDK.”

“We’re sending this note to let you know that, on 30 June 2021, the Poly website will be shutting down. The ability to upload 3D models on poly.google.com will be shut down on 30 April 2021.What does this mean for you? Your assets will be available at poly.google.com until 30 June 2021. You can download your entire library at takeout.google.com/settings/takeout/custom/poly, or you can download individual assets by viewing each asset’s page. After 30 June, poly.google.com and associated APIs will no longer be accessible. You will not be able to upload new 3D models on poly.google.com after 30 April 2021.We want to thank you for joining us on this journey. We appreciate you trusting us to host your assets and provide a space where they can shine. The amazing work that our users have uploaded to Poly every day has surprised, humbled and delighted us, and we have you to thank.”

The open source archive of the Tilt Brush code can be found at: https://github.com/googlevr/tilt-brush

You can use, distribute, and modify the Tilt Brush code in accordance with the Apache 2.0 License under which it is released.

Source : Google : UploadVR : Protocol

