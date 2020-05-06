Google Stadia wireless controllers now connect to PCs

Google has released a new update for its Stadia cloud gaming service, enabling its wireless Stadia controllers to now be connected to PC systems both laptops and desktops. Enabling you to play Google Stadia games directly through your browser, without the need to invest in high-powered gaming systems.

“Starting this week, you can now use the Stadia Controller to play wirelessly on your laptop and desktop. You no longer need to connect your Stadia Controller physically to your computer to play your favorite games. You’ll be able to link your Stadia Controller and Stadia.com through your Wi-Fi network and play without a USB-C cable connection.”

As well as announcing the Google Stadia PC controller support, Google is also running a starter year sale this month offering up to 50% off recently launched games such as GRID and up to 25% off DOOM Eternal. Check out all the latest offers in the Stadia sale.

Source : Google

