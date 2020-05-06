Google Stadia game sale offers 25% off DOOM Eternal and more

Google has this week announced savings off its range of Google Stadia games with savings of upto 50% on offer. Stadia is a cloud gaming service created by Google capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with support for high-dynamic-range. Removing the need for gamers to own consoles or high-end PC rigs. This month Google Stadia offers include :

– Doom Eternal – $44.99 ($15 off)

– Doom Eternal Deluxe – $67.49 ($22.50 off)

– Grid Ultimate Upgrade – $12.50 ($12.49 off)

– Lost Words: Beyond the Page – $10.04 ($4.95 off)

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Standard – $19.80 ($40.19 off)

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate – $39.60 ($80.39 off)

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass – $20 ($19.99 off)

– Monster Energy Supercross 3 – $35.99 ($24 off)

“Another month, another group of free games with Stadia Pro. First up, challenge your mind and test your bravery against the perplexing puzzles of The Turing Test, as you unravel the mysteries surrounding an outpost on the icy moon of Europa. The Turing Test just launched on Stadia and it’s available to claim right now for free with Stadia Pro.

Then turn the tables on shambling reanimated legions in Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The zombies are gearing up for invasion, and it’s up to you (and up to three friends) to stop them. Collaborate to take down battalions of resurrected revenants in this shooter. Zombie Army 4: Dead War just launched on Stadia and it’s available to claim right now for free with Stadia Pro.

Finally, blast off to adventure with a crew of interstellar buccaneers in SteamWorld Heist. You can sum up SteamWorld Heist in three wonderful words: robot space pirates. That’s really all you need to know isn’t it? It’s a game about robot space pirates. It’s terrific. Play it for free with Stadia Pro.”

Stadia Pro subscriber deals. Stadia Pro members can also save when buying games in the Stadia store this week, with deals on:

PUBG – Badlands Leisure set free to claim with Stadia Pro

PUBG – Chicken Dinner Upgrade Pack for $34.79 USD (42% off)

PUBG – 500 G-COINS for $3.99 USD (20% off)

PUBG – 1100 G-COINS for $8.99 USD (10% off)

PUBG – 2300 G-COINS for $17.99 USD (10% off)

PUBG – 6000 G-COINS for $39.99 USD (20% off)

PUBG – 13500 G-COINS for $84.99 USD (15% off)

PUBG – Military Uniform skin set for $8.99 USD (10% off)

PUBG – Ivory School Uniform skin set for $8.99 USD (10% off)

PUBG – Punk Destruction skin set for $8.99 USD (10% off)

PUBG – Jamila Textiles set for $3.99 USD (20% off)

Darksiders Genesis for $31.99 USD (20% off)

Final Fantasy XV for $20 USD (50% off)

Football Manager 2020 for $33.49 USD (33% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $19.80 USD (67% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition for $33 USD (67% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $39.60 USD (67% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Season Pass for $20 USD (50% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – VC Pack 1200 (+100) for $6.99 USD (30% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – VC Pack 2400 (+400) for $13.99 USD (30% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – VC Pack 4800 (+1000) for $27.99 USD (30% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – VC Pack 96000 (+2,400) for $55.99 USD (30% off)

Rage 2 for $30 USD (50% off)

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition for $40 USD (50% off)

Monopoly for $10 USD (75% off)

Stadia store deals for everyone – Several games in the Stadia store are on sale this week for all players:

New! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $30 USD (50% off)

New! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $60 USD (50% off)

Darksiders Genesis for $35.99 USD (10% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $30 USD (50% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition for $50 USD (50% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $60 USD (50% off)

Monopoly for $20 USD (50% off)

Source : Google

