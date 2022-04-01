Google Search and News updated to combat fake news

Google has announced that it is making some updates to Google Search and also Google News in an attempt to combat fake news.

Google is adding new labels on both News and in Search that will show trusted sources, you can see more details below.

Sometimes when news is breaking or a new topic is trending, the information you’re searching for isn’t broadly available yet. In these moments, Search automatically shows a notice on your search results indicating that it can take time for a range of sources to publish information on a topic. These notices are currently available in more than 20 languages around the world.

Starting today, on searches in English in the U.S., these notices will also include tips to help you evaluate information online – reminding you that you can check whether a source is trusted on a topic, or come back later when there’s more information available. You can also check out our new resource page with pointers to help you navigate the information you’re finding online, based on research from information literacy experts. Here, you can find helpful reminders for when you come across new information, like searching about the author of a piece of content to get a sense of their credibility, or checking the publication date to make sure it’s still relevant.

You can find out more details about what Google is doing to combat fake news over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

Image Credit: Firmbee.com

