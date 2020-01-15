Google Pixelbook Go lands in the UK

The Google Pixelbook Go launched in the US last year and now it has gone on sale in the UK and prices for the device start at £629.

Whilst the pricing starts at £629 the top model will set you back £1,329 and it is now available from a range of retailers in the UK.

A huge part of the design of any laptop is its keyboard. Nobody wants to be that loud typer clacking away at their local coffee shop. We took the premium keyboard from Pixelbook and made it more affordable. So rest assured loud typers, we’ve got your back with our quiet Hush Keys.

Under the hood, Pixelbook Go has the same high-performance components you’ve seen in other Made By Google computers. It starts up in seconds and stays fast with automatic updates, so you can count on speedy performance over time. And with built-in security on Chrome OS, Pixelbook Go is both fast and secure. You also have access to all kinds of apps, whether you want to express your creativity, get stuff done or just kick back to watch your favorite show.

You can find out more details about the new Pixelbook Go over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, Pocket Lint

