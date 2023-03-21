Google Pixel Watch March update released

Google has released a new software update for its Google Pixel Watch, the update is the March 2023 software update and it brings some new features to Google’s smartwatch.

The latest software update for the Pixel Watch comes with various performance improvements and bug fixes, it also comes with some new Watch faces and more. You can see more details on what is included in the update below.

What’s Included

While the March 2023 software update includes numerous bug fixes and improvements for Pixel Watch users, the items mentioned below are intended to be user facing changes of note in this release.

Watch Faces

Digital Clock is now available with button press when the device is powered down. The time will now appear upon crown push, alongside the red low battery indicator.

Display

In addition to tap, tilt, button press to wake the watch, you can now rotate the Crown to wake.

Touch

Optimizations have been added to improve sensitivity of touch screen behavior.

Settings

Battery saver enable/disable single tap support in QSS has been fully enabled in this release.

Alarms

In the coming weeks, a fix will be rolled out via PlayStore to update the Clock app that addresses some alarms which have been having a delayed or false start.

Ensure Auto-update apps is selected in Play Store > Settings on your watch and you will get this update once it’s available when your watch is on charger and connected to Wi-Fi.

As highlighted in our March Feature Drop post , these features are now also available with this software update:

Settings

Mono-audio which limits the disorientation of split-audio

New color-correction and greyscale modes that better optimize the display for a wider range of vision preferences.

Fall Detection

Your Pixel Watch now has fall detection which can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and connect you to emergency services. Once connected to emergency services, your Pixel Watch will play an automated message to request help to wherever you are.

You can find out more information about the new Google Pixel Watch March update over at Google’s website at the link below, the update is rolling out now.

Source Google





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals