Google Pixel Watch 3 Gets Reviewed (Video)

The highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch 3 has arrived, bringing with it a host of hardware and software updates that aim to elevate your smartwatch experience. This latest iteration of the Pixel Watch series focuses heavily on fitness features, particularly for running enthusiasts, while also offering improved display technology, battery life, and seamless integration with Google services.

Let’s take a closer look at what the Google Pixel Watch 3 has to offer in a great new video from DC Rainmaker:

Hardware Enhancements for a Superior User Experience

The Google Pixel Watch 3 now comes in two sizes, catering to a wider range of preferences and wrist sizes. The 41mm and 45mm options feature reduced bezels and larger displays, providing an enhanced viewing experience for users. The watch features an AMOLED LTPO display with a variable refresh rate, ensuring improved brightness and clarity while also offering a battery-saver mode to extend the device’s battery life.

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 is powered by a more efficient processor, resulting in smoother performance and faster app loading times. The watch also features increased RAM and storage capacity, allowing you to store more apps, music, and data directly on your wrist.

Fitness Features Designed for Runners and Fitness Enthusiasts

The Pixel Watch 3 takes fitness tracking to the next level, particularly for running enthusiasts. With the introduction of structured workouts, you can now create and follow guided training sessions directly on your watch or using your smartphone. The watch provides real-time guidance during workouts, ensuring you stay on track and maintain proper form.

In addition to standard fitness metrics, the Pixel Watch 3 introduces advanced running efficiency metrics, such as:

Ground contact time

Vertical oscillation

Stride length

Cadence

These metrics help you analyze your running technique and make data-driven improvements to your performance. The enhanced Fitbit app, now seamlessly integrated with the Pixel Watch 3, offers a comprehensive run dashboard where you can track your progress, view detailed running metrics, and gain valuable insights into your training.

Wear OS 5 and Software Enhancements

The Google Pixel Watch 3 runs on the latest version of Wear OS, Wear OS 5, which brings a host of improvements and new features. The updated operating system offers a smoother and more responsive user experience, with faster app loading times and improved gesture navigation.

One notable addition is the offline Google Maps functionality, allowing you to navigate without an internet connection. This feature is particularly useful for outdoor activities or when you find yourself in areas with limited connectivity.

The Pixel Watch 3 also introduces new health and wellness features, such as:

Daily Readiness Score (now available for free)

Heart rate variability (HRV) tracking

Sleep analysis

Resting heart rate monitoring

These features provide a holistic view of your overall well-being and help you make informed decisions about your daily activities and training.

Seamless Integration with Google Ecosystem

The Google Pixel Watch 3 seamlessly integrates with the Google ecosystem, offering a range of convenient features for users invested in Google’s products and services. You can now view live feeds from your Google Nest cameras directly on your watch, ensuring you stay connected to your home security system at all times.

The watch also allows you to control your Google TV, adjusting volume, changing channels, and even using voice commands to search for content. The ultra-wideband unlock feature for Pixel phones adds an extra layer of security and convenience, allowing you to unlock your phone simply by having your watch nearby.

Other notable features include:

Call hold functionality

Find my phone option

Pixel recorder app integration

Updated camera controls for Pixel phones

Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes and two connectivity options. The 41mm model is priced at $349 for the base version and $399 for the LTE variant. The larger 45mm model comes with a price tag of $449 for the base version and $499 for the LTE option.

Pre-orders for the Pixel Watch 3 are now open, with shipping set to commence from September 10th. The watch will be available through the Google Store, as well as select retailers and carrier partners.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel Watch 3 represents a significant step forward in the smartwatch market, offering a comprehensive set of features tailored to fitness enthusiasts, particularly runners, while also providing a seamless and integrated experience within the Google ecosystem. With its improved hardware, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and enhanced software features, the Pixel Watch 3 is poised to be a strong contender in the smartwatch market.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals