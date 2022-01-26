Google Pixel Notepad folding smartphone to cost $1,400

Google is the latest company working on a folding smartphone, the device will be part of its Pixel lineup and will apparently be called the Google Pixel Notepad.

The new Google folding smartphone will apparently launch by the end of 2022, Google could launch it along with this year’s new Pixel smartphone and also the next version of their Android OS.

There are a number of folding smartphones available on the market at the moment, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Oppo Find N.

According to a recent report, Google is looking to make its handset more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will apparently retail the device for around $1,400, which is about $400 cheaper than the Samsung device.

The design of the handset may be similar to the Oppo Find N, it will apparently be shorter and wider than the design of the Samsung folding handset.

The device will use one of Google’s own Tensor processors, probably the same processor that was launched with the Google Pixel 6. It will come with a different camera to the Pixel 6, the megapixels on the main camera are not known as yet. Iy will also come with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 8 megapixel IMX355S front cameras for taking Selfies.

It certainly sounds like the Google Pixel Notepad is going to be an interesting smartphone and we are looking forward to hearing more information about the device.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit: Oppo

