Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Land On Vodafone

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series, including the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9, is now available on Vodafone, The Nation’s Network. These innovative smartphones come with a range of flexible and affordable plans, making it easier than ever for customers to access the latest mobile technology. Vodafone’s tailored plans and exclusive perks, such as the Vodafone EVO program, provide a personalized mobile experience that caters to individual financial needs and lifestyles.

Pricing and Availability

Vodafone offers the Google Pixel 9 series at competitive prices, ensuring that customers can enjoy these advanced devices without breaking the bank. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at just £24.50 a month with a £50 upfront cost, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro is available from £21.50 a month, also with a £50 upfront cost. For budget-conscious consumers, the Google Pixel 9 can be purchased for £17.50 a month with a £30 upfront cost. These plans provide excellent value, especially when considering the potential savings of up to £780 through various discounts and trade-in offers. By offering a range of pricing options, Vodafone ensures that the Google Pixel 9 series is accessible to a wide variety of customers.

Exclusive Perks with Vodafone EVO

Vodafone EVO is an innovative program that offers customers a unique and flexible way to purchase the new Google Pixel 9 series. With Vodafone EVO, customers can choose their upfront payment and the length of their device plan, ranging from 3 to 36 months with 0% APR. This flexibility allows customers to tailor their mobile experience to their specific needs and budget. Additionally, Vodafone EVO provides the UK’s only Lifetime Service Promise, which includes Battery Refresh and Lifetime Warranty at no extra cost. This comprehensive service ensures that customers’ devices remain in top condition for as long as they have a Pay Monthly Airtime Plan, providing peace of mind and long-term value.

Additional Benefits

Vodafone sweetens the deal for early adopters of the Google Pixel 9 series by offering exclusive benefits. Customers who order a Google Pixel 9 series device before 4 September 2024 will receive double storage on selected variants at no extra cost, worth up to £324. This bonus storage allows users to store more photos, videos, and apps without worrying about running out of space. Furthermore, customers can claim 12 months of Gemini Advanced for free, allowing them to leverage Google’s latest AI innovations for their most complex projects. These additional benefits demonstrate Vodafone’s commitment to providing exceptional value and innovative technology to its customers.

Summary

The launch of the Google Pixel 9 series on Vodafone presents an exciting opportunity for customers to access innovative technology at affordable prices. With flexible plans, exclusive perks, and additional benefits, Vodafone ensures that customers can enjoy a personalized and value-packed mobile experience. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast eager to explore the latest features or simply looking for a reliable smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 series on Vodafone is an attractive option worth considering.

Source Vodafone



