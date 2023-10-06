Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro shown on video

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones launched this week and now we get to find out some more details about the latest Pixel phones in a hands-on video from Unbox Therapy.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and we get to find out more details about the handset designs and also their range of features.

As a reminder, the Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch OLED screen, featuring an FHD+ resolution that measures 2400 x 1080 pixels, offering vibrant visuals and crisp details.

In terms of memory and storage, the Pixel 8 is outfitted with 8GB of RAM and provides users with two storage options: either 128GB or 256GB. The device is also powered by a robust 4575 mAh battery, which is complemented by fast-charging capabilities. Additionally, it offers a versatile camera setup, including a single front-facing camera and a dual-camera system on the back. For selfie enthusiasts and those who frequently engage in video calls, the front of the Google Pixel 8 houses a 10.5-megapixel camera. On the rear, the device features a high-resolution 50-megapixel wide main camera, as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera for capturing broader scenes. The handset is available in a trio of elegant colors: Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy



