Google Pixel 6a appears on Best Buy

The new Google Pixel 6a has not been launched yet, the handset will be launching in July and now it has been listed on the Best Buy website in the USA.

The Pixel 6a is listed on Best Buy with the model number GA03715-US and shows a release date of the 28th of July 2022.

The new Google Pixel 6A will come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Google Tensor processor and it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. The device will not feature a MicroSD card slot.

The new Pixel 6A will have a range of cameras, these will include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there will be two 12-megapixel cameras and a dual-LED flash.

The handset will be available in a choice of three colors at launch, Charcoal, Sage, and Chalk and the device will be available to pre-order from the 21st of July 2022, the handset will retail for $449 in the US.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel 6a smartphone over at Best Buy at the link below, as soon as we get more information on the handset we will let you know.

Source Best Buy, GSM Arena

